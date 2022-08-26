2022-08-26 09:20:51.63 Jackpot Winner Learns of Win on Lottery's Mobile App

2022-08-26 09:20:51.63

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Show Me Cash ticket at K Highway Food Mart, 5530 K Highway in St. Joseph, won an $85,000 jackpot prize in the Aug. 9 drawing. The winning numbers were: 3, 12, 15, 23 and 32.

The winner wasn’t aware his ticket matched all five winning numbers drawn until the next day, when he used the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app to scan his ticket.

“I scanned the ticket on the phone, and it said I won!” he laughed. “I said, ‘Wait a minute – this ain’t right!’”

He plans to use some of the winnings for home improvement projects.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $55,000.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Buchanan County won more than $15.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.2 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.