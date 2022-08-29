JUST IMAGINE: A $4 MILLION PRIZE FROM A NON-WINNING LOTTERY TICKET

Back

NASHVILLE—It would truly be hard to believe – winning $4 million just by entering a non-winning instant ticket into a special Tennessee Lottery drawing and having that entry drawn.

That’s exactly what happened for a west Tennessee man, who did not believe his good fortune when Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul notified him about the astounding win. Who can blame him?

“You’ve sure made my day,” the Lottery fan finally told Ms. Paul calmly. “I think I’ve made your year!” she replied with a laugh.

“I’ve entered tickets over the years, and I can’t believe I’ve actually won,” said the lucky winner, who has retired from working in Tunica and has resided in west Tennessee for quite some time.

Accompanied by his wife and son, the player said he finally believed his good fortune after arriving at Lottery headquarters in Nashville and was welcomed by a congratulatory staff. He was just one of 11 winners from the drawing, which awarded prizes ranging from $100 to $4,000,000.

“Play It Again!” (PIA) offers another chance to win a top prize from an eligible non-winning instant ticket. Players sign up for a free TN VIP Rewards account at https://www.tnviprewards.com, which allows them to enter such tickets into drawings held throughout the year. The program also deters litter by adding value to a ticket that might otherwise be thrown away improperly.

Reactions vary when these winners are notified. “Oh, wow!” exclaimed a winner from Fayetteville who won $20,000. His wife and children could be heard celebrating in the background during his call from the Lottery, and they accompanied him when claiming the prize. After a trip to a Nashville mall, he plans to save the winnings until the family decides how best to use the rest.

A Sevierville resident was out picking peppers in her yard when she received word that she had won $100,000. The lucky winner is not sure how she will use her winnings, but she is certain of one thing: “Awesome!”

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.