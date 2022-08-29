Sunbelt Rentals

Envoy Stable Income Fund Acquires Sunbelt Rentals store in Westfield, IN.

Envoy Stable Income Fund, LLC (ESI Fund), a private real estate fund company, has acquired a Sunbelt Rentals store in Westfield, IN.

This marks the fifth acquisition for the ESI Fund. Sunbelt Rentals is the second largest construction equipment rental company in the United States with 950 locations nationally.

Located at 16915 Westfield Park Road in Westfield, the 15,877 sq. ft. store is leased to Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., the US based division of Ashtead Group, an investment grade international equipment rental company serving the US, UK and Canada with $6.6 billion in total annual revenues. Ashtead Group has over 950 locations in 47 US states and derives 82% of its annual revenue from these locations. The Westfield store was recently renovated for Sunbelt Rentals and delivered to the tenant in February of 2022.

ESI Fund’s President Ralph Cram says, “This Sunbelt Rentals location services the rapidly growing northern Indianapolis suburban market. Our investors will enjoy long term and stable returns from this investment grade tenant for years to come.”

Envoy Fund Management, LLC, which serves as manager for the ESI Fund, will provide asset and property management services for the property.

ABOUT ENVOY STABLE INCOME FUND, LLC

Envoy Stable Income Fund, LLC is a private real estate fund that intends to own a diversified portfolio of net lease properties leased to commercial, retail, restaurant, service, medical and light industrial tenants. The fund will focus on sourcing completed build-to-suit developments and one-off acquisitions of properties that are long-term NNN-leased to creditworthy tenants.

The ESI Fund’s objective is focused on current income, preservation of capital and long-term capital appreciation. As of July 31, 2022, the ESI Fund has purchased five properties with several more properties under contract. The companies expect for the fund to be fully invested within one year with an anticipated holding period of 4-5 years. As a real estate alternative for accredited income investors, the Fund aims to produce a stable quarterly income for investors throughout the holding period with a projected 9.0% total return for its investors.

The ESI Fund is managed by Envoy Fund Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Envoy Net Lease Partners, LLC. To learn more about the ESI Fund please visit www.envoynnn.com/esif or contact Ralph Cram at 847.239.7250 or rcram@envoynnn.com. For acquisition inquiries, please contact Ron Max at rmax@envoynnn.com or (847) 634-7317.



ABOUT ENVOY LEASE PARTNERS, LLC

Envoy Net Lease Partners, LLC is a finance and asset management firm, based in the greater Chicago area, that acquires and finances single-tenant, net lease properties. In regard to financing properties, Envoy provides capital in the form of high-leverage construction loans, mezzanine debt and equity financing to developers of single-tenant, net lease properties nationwide. Since its inception in 2011, Envoy’s team of investment professionals has closed 115 transactions in excess of $375 million of total project costs for real estate developers and investors, in many cases up to 100% of the capital required to develop the properties. As manager, Envoy has led seven investment offerings related to the development of eight net lease properties and one investment offering of related to a sale/leaseback transaction. In total, Envoy has raised capital from more than 100 outside investors. To learn more please visit envoynnn.com.



