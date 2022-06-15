Envoy Announces Sale of Single Tenant Property

Pain Treatment Center of America Envoy Net Lease Partners

Pain Treatment Centers of America in Bentonville, AK Sells in May 2022

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Net Lease Partners LLC announces the sale of a single-tenant net leased 12,000 sq. ft. medical pain treatment property in Bentonville, AK. Envoy provided the joint venture equity capital for the venture. Sina Companies served as the property’s developer venture partner. The recently developed Pain Treatment Centers of America was sold for $7,750,000 in May of 2022 by Select Envoy Partners I LLC, Sina Companies and Orion Capital Partners to an undisclosed 1031 tax deferred buyer. Michael Moreno and Rahul Chhajed of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer.

ABOUT ENVOY NET LEASE PARTNERS, LLC

Envoy Net Lease Partners, LLC is a finance and asset management firm, based in the greater Chicago area, that acquires and finances single-tenant, net lease properties. In regard to financing properties, Envoy provides capital in the form of high-leverage construction loans, mezzanine debt and equity financing to developers of single-tenant, net lease properties nationwide. Since its inception in 2011, Envoy’s team of investment professionals has closed 107 transactions in excess of $325 million of total project costs for real estate developers and investors, in many cases up to 100% of the capital required to develop the properties. In total, Envoy has raised capital from more than 100 outside investors. To learn more please visit envoynnn.com.

-XXXX

Company inquiries: Media inquiries:

Ralph N. Cram Ralph Cram

Envoy Net Lease Partners Envoy Net Lease Partners

(847) 239-7250 info@envoynnn.com