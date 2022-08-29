Submit Release
The Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Diploma now includes 1 new course

The Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Diploma is extended with the EASA 1178/2011 Part – FCL – Foundation Course

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com has extended the Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Diploma with the following New course:

EASA 1178/2011 Part – FCL – Foundation

& Froze the price of 400 EUR until 31 October 2022

About the New Course:

EASA 1178/2011 Part – FCL – Foundation
Duration: Equivalent to half-day classroom training
Price: 59.50 EUR

The course aims to familiarise participants with the structure and content of the Air Crew regulation (Annex I 1178/2011 FCL).

About the Diploma:

SMS for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma

The Diploma brings together the following 9 separate Online Courses (each one is certificated):

1. (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO (79.50 EUR)
2. Aviation FOD Awareness Training (59.50 EUR)
3. Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials (79.50 EUR)
4. SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executives (79.50 EUR)
5. Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff (59.50 EUR)
6. Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners(117.50 EUR)
7. Aviation SMS Practical Safety Auditing & Setting Performance Indicators (Recurrent) (79.50 EUR)
8. SMS Advanced Techniques for Safety Practitioners – EASA Compliant(117.50 EUR)
9. EASA 1178/2011 Part – FCL – Foundation (59.50 EUR) NEW

Notes:
- On completion of all 9 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.
- The regular price of the courses, when undertaken individually, is 731.50 EUR. If you take them as a Diploma, the price reduces to 400 EUR.
- Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of 147 EUR – for details email team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
