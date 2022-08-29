Hunting Season Preparation: Have You Completed Hunter Education?

Before you hit the field for the upcoming dove season, make sure you have completed a hunter education course.

Hunters can take the course completely online or take part in a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“We want to set people up for hunter education success before they head to the dove field or the hunting stand, and that means working with busy schedules and different learning styles,” says Jennifer Pittman, Hunter Development Program Manager with the Wildlife Resources Division. “For example, if you only have a limited amount of time available, then the online course options may work for you, while attending an in-person instructive class may work for others.”

The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 - $29.00) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The Georgia DNR classroom course is free of charge.

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who:

• purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.

• is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.

• hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.

The only exceptions include any person who:

• purchases a short-term hunting license (as opposed to an annual season license).

• is hunting on his or her own land or is a dependent hunting on land of their parents or legal guardians.

For more information, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.

###