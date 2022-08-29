Rep. Harrison Asks Local Elected Officials to Lower Property Taxes Requests they let voters decide on any tax hike



by: Rep. Harrison, Brian

08/29/2022

Waxahachie, TX – Today, Representative Brian Harrison sent letters to taxing entities in HD-10 asking that they adopt the “no-new-revenue” tax rate or a lower rate to refrain from increasing taxes during this time of pronounced economic difficulties. If local officials want to raise taxes, then Representative Harrison has asked that they voluntarily submit the tax increase to the voters through an election. Just because property values have gone up, doesn’t mean property taxes have to go up. Local officials, who set the tax rate, can keep this from happening.

Statement from Rep. Brian Harrison:

“Property taxes are out of control, and inflation is making it harder to pay them. I oppose property taxes and want to replace them so that Texans can finally own their own homes. Until then, I’m committed to lowering their burden and am encouraging officials who have the power to keep property taxes from going up, to do so. If they want to raise taxes, they should let their citizens vote on it. Texans need tax cuts, not tax hikes. A vote for any rate higher than the ‘no- new-revenue’ rate is a vote to increase taxes.”

Background:

According to the Texas Comptroller, the “the no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for the prior year and for the current year, based on a tax rate that would produce the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed in both years.” While property owners in Ellis and Henderson Counties have received the appraised value of their property, and seen dramatic increases in this value, the tax they will owe on the property is not yet determined. Appraisal districts do not determine how much a property tax bill will be. It is up to the local taxing entities such as school boards and city councils to set the tax rate, and these entities have the option of adopting the “no-new-revenue” tax rate which will provide much needed economic relief to constituents in HD-10.

Letter below.

August 1, 2022

Fellow Public Servants,

It is an honor to serve alongside you as we work to enhance the lives and freedoms of the citizens in Ellis and Henderson Counties. Thank you for taking your responsibilities seriously and making countless sacrifices.

Rising property taxes may be the single biggest reason that constituents contact me right now. Texans have been notified of their property’s appraised value, and, given rising property values, this has absolutely terrified countless of my constituents who believe the appraisal determines the amount of tax they will owe. As you’re aware, it is you, as an elected official charged with setting a tax rate, who is responsible for determining how much property tax will be due – not the appraisal districts.

Ultimately, I believe our confusing property tax system should be abolished and replaced with something more equitable that would allow Texans to actually own their own homes instead of paying rent to the government forever. Until then, I have committed to do all that I can to lessen the burden of these taxes.

Each of you are currently in the process of determining the tax rate for your taxing entity. I recognize that this can be a complicated process and that most of you will be considering lowering your tax rate to account for the increased appraised values. However, any rate you set that is higher than the “no-new-revenue” rate – even if it is a lower tax rate than the previous year – amounts to a tax increase. Therefore, on behalf of our constituents, I ask you to lower the tax rate at least down to the “no-new-revenue” rate; if not lower.

A vote for any rate higher than the “no-new-revenue” rate is a vote to increase taxes.

If you believe this is not possible, and you plan to increase taxes on the citizens in your taxing jurisdiction by setting the rate higher than the “no-new-revenue” rate, then I respectfully request that you voluntarily submit your proposed tax hike to the voters through an election, even if you are not raising taxes enough to be required to do so by law.

Our constituents are suffering. Some are considering selling their homes because they can no longer afford the taxes, and inflation has only exacerbated their pain. They need tax cuts, not tax increases.

I look forward to hearing back from you on this and partnering with you on many other issues of importance as we work together to achieve a freer and more prosperous Texas.

For liberty and with appreciation,

Brian E. Harrison



