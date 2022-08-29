Portal/FifteenTWELVE to host iconic DIY rock fest in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood

“This music, These bands and This fest is one of the primary reasons Portal even exists”.” — Brad White, Portal/FifteenTWELVE co-founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s premier underground music festival will rock Louisville’s resurgent Portland neighborhood this Labor Day weekend, as Portal/FifteenTWELVE welcomes the PRFBBQLOU festival to its creative compound. More than two dozen local and regional acts are set to play across three stages on Saturday Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4 from 3 PM to midnight, in what is setting up to be one of the biggest weekends in the venue’s history.

“We can’t wait to host this awesome event at our space,” said Portal/FifteenTWELVE co-founder Brad White. “This music, These bands and This fest is one of the primary reasons Portal even exists”.

The PRFBBQ (Premier Rock Forum BBQ) festival has its roots in Chicago, where 12 years ago members of an online forum belonging to famed engineer Steve Albini came together to celebrate DIY music culture in the basements of the city’s rock clubs. It’s since exploded into an international event, with festivals held in New York and London.

In addition to the Portal/FifteenTWELVE shows, PRFBBQLOU co-hosts and Louisville punk stalwarts Mag Bar and Kaiju will welcome dozens of bands to their stages throughout the week.

“PRFBBQ is a perfect fit for this city’s tight knit music community,” said Portal/FifteenTWELVE co-founder Andy Cook. “We’re excited to team up to team up with Mag Bar and Kaiju to bring PRFBBQ back to Louisville.”

Tickets for the all ages event at Portal/FifteenTWELVE are $20, and include free BBQ from Red Barrel BBQ and vegan options from CafeZinho. For more information and a full lineup of artists, visit instagram.com/prfbbqlou

About Portal/FifteenTWELVE:

The brainchild of Brad White and Andy Cook, Portal/FifteenTWELVE was founded in 2020 as a creative extension of Rockerbuilt Studio. The 30,000 square foot complex sits on the site of a former window factory, and now serves as home to dozens of local artists and entrepreneurs. The building is home to a large events venue, retail spaces, and studios for Rockerbuilt and other artists.

About Rockerbuilt:

Rockerbuilt is a multidisciplinary local workshop specializing in metal fabrication, woodwork, and many other creative facets. We design and execute highly crafted products and apply fine art detail and technique to standard construction trades. Rockerbuilt is founded on a diverse background of motivated artists, musicians, and tradesmen. We continually learn and grow from the vast skill sets of each team member. Created in 2017 in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville, Brad White and Andy Cook have devoted their career paths to this focused vision.

