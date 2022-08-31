New Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch to go with Multiple Ice Creams as Hotels Wake up Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks :NGTF

NGTF Logo Make Nightfood your go to snack when Pregnant! $NGTF Ice Cream Sleep Friendly Natural Ice Cream is NGTF! NGTF Hotel set

Hotel leaders have flat-out told us they want sleep-friendly options in all the popular categories, not just ice cream.” — Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch to go with Multiple Ice Creams as Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks. NGTF is Capitalizing on this High-Margin Hotel Opportunity: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF) NGTF announced today that the first commercial production run of Nightfood cookies has been completed.Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream entered national hotel distribution in May 2022 through a relationship with one of the leading companies in global hospitality. The revolutionary snack brand has since secured distribution in select properties across many of the world’s largest hotel brands including Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott, Hyatt, Wyndham, Crowne Plaza, Sonesta, Clarion, La Quinta, Best Western, Fairfield Inn, Ramada and many more.Hotel leaders have communicated to Nightfood Management that they envision offering sleep-friendly versions of all the most popular nighttime snack categories in their lobby shops. NGTF Management believes hotels carry an obligation to support better guest sleep in every way possible, including nutritionally. The expected result is that sleep-friendly nighttime snacking will necessarily become an industry standard across the approximately 56,000 hotels in the United States.With the highly-anticipated introduction of Nightfood cookies, management is delivering on its vision to expand the brand beyond a single snack format of ice cream pints. Having the full range of snack options, including ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy, is anticipated to drive increased distribution, awareness, consumption, revenue, and profit within the high-margin hotel vertical.“It’s tremendously exciting for Nightfood to graduate from an ice-cream only brand to a multi-format snack brand,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Hotel leaders have flat-out told us they want sleep-friendly options in all the popular categories, not just ice cream.”Compared to regular chocolate chip cookies, each 30-gram serving of Nightfood Prime-Time Chocolate Chip cookies contains less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories, with more protein, an added prebiotic fiber blend, inositol, and Vitamin B6, all to make Nightfood a more sleep-friendly choice.Available in two-serving, 60-gram pouches, Nightfood cookies are expected to sell for between $4.49 and $6.49 per pouch in hotels. Additionally, the cookies will soon be available for purchase at Nightfood.com.Hotels interested in providing Nightfood’s sleep-friendly snacks to support better sleep for their guests can contact Andy Haynes, VP of Strategic Growth at iDEAL Hospitality Partners at 804-627-1581Recent Headlines: Raines Recommends Nightfood Product Line to Their Portfolio of 21 Hotels. National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers Annual Summit Features Nightfood Snacks. Nightfood Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGo Nightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington Hotels Nightfood Expanding Revenue Opportunities, Launching Sleep-Friendly Cookies Raines Recommends Nightfood Snack Product Line to Portfolio of HotelsOn July 27th NGTF announced that Raines is now recommending their portfolio of hotel properties offer Nightfood snacks in their hotel lobby marketplaces.Raines boasts a portfolio of 21 managed hotels (with more in development) and owns 80% of the portfolio. Brands include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Choice, Best Western, and Wyndham.As part of the relationship, certain Raines hotel grab-and-go freezer doors will be outfitted with Nightfood stickers for increased awareness and purchase. NGTF Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGoOn June 22nd NGTF announced it has partnered with managed lobby markets provider GrabScanGo to expand its hotel distribution footprint.GrabScanGo manages all aspects of the lobby market for its hotel clients, including product selection, revenue optimization, and payment processing. The company currently manages lobby markets at hotels across the country, from independent properties to larger chains and brands.iDEAL Hospitality Partners facilitated the relationship between Nightfood and GrabScanGo and are the hospitality business development agent for both companies.Through its relationship with one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, NGTF entered coast-to-coast hotel distribution in May. Nightfood’s ice cream is currently available for sale in lobby shops of hundreds of hotels across the country.NGTF has received the first ice cream purchase order in conjunction with the GrabScanGo rollout. The launch was set up to begin in Southern California in early July and then expected to expand to additional geographic regions.For more information on Nightfood, Inc. (NGTF) visit: https://www.nightfood.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

