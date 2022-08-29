Elk Cam is Streaming Live!
About the Elk Cam
Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the “Elk Cam” is now live to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches.
The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when we expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
Where to View Elk in Virginia
Three viewing stations are now open and are located on Buchanan County IDA (Industrial Development Authority) property, which is located near Poplar Gap Community Park. Each station was built on a different area of the property overlooking individual “viewing zones,” roughly within 1-mile proximity.