Top Virginia Waters for Trophy Smallmouth Bass in 2025

By Alex McCrickard/DWR

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is tasked with managing freshwater fisheries across the state of Virginia using best available science. Our biologists utilize a variety of fisheries methodology to collect information on the health of our fisheries. Data derived from scientific fisheries methodology is known as fishery-independent data and is key to managing our fisheries for the best interest of the public. Examples of fishery-independent surveys include electrofishing, gill netting, and trap netting surveys that our biologists implement to manage these public resources. Additionally, angler-derived data or fishery-dependent data is data that is collected from recreational and or commercial sources. Fishery-dependent data can also play a role in the management of our fisheries.

The Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program (OVARP) is one unique source of fisheries-dependent data that our agency collects annually. OVARP is a voluntary program where anglers can be recognized for the catch of trophy-sized freshwater fish. Different minimum lengths and weights are required to reach trophy “citation” size for the 30 different species in the program. Of particular interest to Virginia anglers are the numbers of citation smallmouth bass that are caught annually from public waterbodies throughout the state.

Smallmouth bass must be a minimum of 20″ to be a length citation and 5 pounds to be a weight citation. You can receive a citation for either length, weight, or both. Regardless, we are talking about truly large smallmouth bass here! Below is the list of the top five waterbodies by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations from 2025. It should be noted that this is a voluntary program based on the honor system. Not every citation caught in Virginia is entered into the program so this is simply a reflection of the data collected from the past year within the OVARP.

The top five waterbodies rated by total numbers of smallmouth bass citations caught in 2025. This ranking is simply a reflection of the data collected over the past year within OVARP.

1. The New River has long been renowned as a trophy smallmouth bass fishery. The New produced 130 citation smallmouth bass catches through OVARP in 2025, giving it the #1 ranking in the top waters list. Fishing the New is special as it’s an ancient river system that happens to be the oldest on the North American continent. “Despite a few years of poor year classes in the late 2010s, good numbers of quality fish still remain for anglers to target. And recent above-average spawning classes, especially on the upper New, bode well for anglers as these fish grow to adult size,” said Jeff Williams, DWR Regional Fisheries Manager.

Ann Hopper displays her citation 20 1/4″ smallmouth bass she caught on the New River on May 9, 2025.

“In the Upper New River, catch rates remain consistent with the previous few years,” added Kristin Chestnut-Faull, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “Areas with a high abundance of fish include Fields Dam down through Ivanhoe. Good numbers of 16-plus fish can be found below Fields Dam and from Austinville to Foster Falls. If you’re targeting the Lower New River, abundance is high throughout. Higher numbers of larger fish (16+”) can be found from Claytor Dam downstream through Eggleston. Year classes in both the upper and lower sections of the river have remained consistent, supplying fish for anglers for the next several years,” continued Chestnut-Faull. Floating the New River is the best way to cover ground when fishing for smallmouth bass. Late winter and early spring give the angler opportunities at catching trophy smallmouth bass!

2. The James River ranked #2 for producing citation smallmouth bass catches in 2025 with 49 citation catches awarded through OVARP. The James has long been known as a top smallmouth destination from its headwaters at the confluence of the Jackson and Cowpasture rivers all the way to the fall line in downtown Richmond. However, recent reductions in smallmouth bass abundance have many anglers concerned. “The non-tidal James River has experienced noticeable reductions in smallmouth bass abundance in recent years,” said Hunter Hatcher, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “This certainly isn’t ideal, but the result is an abundance of forage for the fish that remain, leading to rapid growth rates and excellent potential for a trophy catch on your next outing. For best success, anglers should target transition areas where deep runs and pools meet shallow rocky riffles. The hotter the weather gets, the more you’ll want to key on riffles and moving water. You’ll be surprised how shallow big smallmouth will be during the dog days of summer. Take note of current breaks created by boulders, rock ledges, and woody debris,” said Hatcher. Additionally, it should be noted that late winter and early spring can be the best time of the year to target truly big smallmouth bass in pre-spawn mode. Floating the James is the best way to cover water in search of big smallmouth bass!

3. The South Fork of the Shenandoah River ranked #3 in 2025 with 14 citation smallmouth bass entered through OVARP. The South Fork begins at the confluence of the North River and South River near Port Republic and flows 97 miles to meet the North Fork to ultimately form the mainstem Shenandoah River in Front Royal, Virginia. The South Fork is popular and renowned for its aesthetic beauty. DWR Fisheries staff sampled the South Fork Shenandoah River in the fall of 2025. “Our catch rate dipped slightly compared to the ’23 and ’24 sample and is below the long-term average,” said Jason Hallacher, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “Despite the recent dip in catch rate, the population looks favorable, with good numbers of quality fish. Overall, our sample yielded high numbers of 8 to 11” smallmouth, with a solid number of quality sized fish (> 11”),” Hallacher noted. Anglers visiting the south fork can expect to fish a variety of habitats from riffles and deep bends to rocky flats and with 20 different access sites, all sorts of different float trips are possible.

4. Smith Mountain Lake might be best known for its trophy striped bass fishery, but anglers searching for trophy smallmouth bass should not overlook this top destination. Smith Mountain Lake ranked #4 for citation smallmouth with 13 citations being caught in 2025. This scenic impoundment is large, at 20,600 acres located in Bedford and Franklin counties. Smith Mountain Lake has deeper water habitat in addition to rock shoals, submerged brush piles, fallen trees, coves, and numerous big points. In the spring, anglers can target boat docks and piers; just remember to be courteous to local landowners. Smith Mountain Lake provides one of the only opportunities for anglers to catch big smallmouth bass in a lake setting!

5. The Shenandoah River ranked #5 for citation smallmouth with 10 citations being caught in 2025. Just northeast of Front Royal, Virginia, the South Fork and North Fork come together to form the mainstem Shenandoah River. Anglers can target smallmouth bass in both the North Fork and South Fork in addition to the mainstem from its formation all the way down to its confluence with the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry. “The mainstem and the South Fork have the highest density of trophy fish,” said Hallacher. “The South Fork’s smallmouth population has been a consistent numbers fishery for the last 10 years. However, over the past few years, the population has trended toward larger fish and the potential for citations is there. The mainstem is also on the upswing after three straight years of average spawning. Smallmouth numbers are increasing and your best chance for catching a trophy smallmouth can be found from Warren Dam to the Route 7 landing. The North Fork has the lowest numbers of bass overall, but within the middle reaches around Woodstock and Edinburg, anglers can expect to find quality fish,” continued Hallacher.