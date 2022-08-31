Voice Assistant Application Global Market Estimated To Grow At 31% Rate

Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022”, the voice assistant application market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $3.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. The change in the voice assistant market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As per TBRC’s voice assistant application market outlook the market is expected to reach $10.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.1%. The growing trend of voice-enabled devices is contributing to the growth of the voice assistant application market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of voice assistant application market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5591&type=smp

Key Trends In The Voice Assistant Application Market

The AI-based voice assistant is a key trend gaining popularity in the voice assistant application market. Major companies operating in the voice assistant application sector are focused on developing AI-based voice assistants to offer users an alternative way to interact with their various business apps.

Overview Of The Voice Assistant Application Market

The voice assistant application market consists of sales of voice assistant application solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use voice recognition, speech synthesis, and natural language processing to provide a service through a specific application. A Voice assistant is also called an intelligent personal assistant or connected speaker can conduct tasks or provide services for a person based on instructions or questions. It is a new type of product marketed by Apple, Amazon, and Google and is based on natural language speech recognition.

Learn more on the global voice assistant application market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-assistant-application-global-market-report

Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Application: Web Applications, Mobile Applications

• By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing and Automotive, Education, Travel and Hospitality, Others

• By Geography: The global voice assistant application market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Baidu Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung, Verbio, Orange S.A, Orbita, Avaamo Inc., Avaya, Inbenta, and Slang Labs.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Voice Assistant Application Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of voice assistant application global market. The market report gives voice assistant application industry analysis, voice assistant application global market size, voice assistant application global market share, voice assistant application global market growth drivers, voice assistant application global market segments, voice assistant application global market major players, voice assistant application global market growth across geographies, voice assistant application global market trends and voice assistant application global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The voice assistant application market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Speech Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/speech-analytics-global-market-report

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-over-internet-protocol-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/