Creatio Ranked Among the Top 10 in Three Low-Code Development Platform Categories by SaaSworthy | Q3 2022
Creatio is ranked among the top 10 by SaaSworthy for fastest growing, most popular, and highly rated LCDP software providerBOSTON, MA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been ranked among the top 10 in three low-code development platform (LCDP) award categories by SaaSworthy for Q3 2022: Top 10 Highly Rated Software LCDP, Top 10 Fastest Growing LCDP, and Top 10 Most Popular Software LCDP.
SaaSworthy is a review platform that helps companies select software as a service (SaaS) platform for their business. The website tracks over 40,000 software across 300 categories offering product reviews based on product information, SW scores, and feedback from the community. SaaSworthy’s algorithm uses over half a million data points to score the SaaS products that demonstrate the greatest social and web presence, user ratings, and growth velocity.
The Fastest Growing LCDP Software Award is given to the SaaS products registering the maximum growth across social media, web search, and the number of user reviews. In this category, Creatio received a perfect SW score of 100 and ranked #1. The Highly Rated LCDP Software Award is given to the SaaS products with the highest rating in the past 36 months. Creatio ranked #3 in this category with a respective SW score of 94. Lastly, out of 58 LCDP software providers, Creatio ranked #6 with an SW score of 83 in the Most Popular Software category.
SaaSworthy reviewers recognized Creatio’s no-code platform for the ease with which users can build configurative solutions effortlessly. Creatio customers enjoy the freedom to own their automation provided to them through unlimited customization, the ability to build apps without a line of code, and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
