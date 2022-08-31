Global Thermal Imaging Market Growth Trajectory

Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2022”, the thermal imaging market is expected to grow from $5.56 billion in 2021 to $6.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the thermal imaging market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s thermal imaging industry outlook the market is expected to reach $8.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Increasing government expenditure in the aerospace and defense sector is significantly driving the growth of the thermal imaging market.

Key Trends In The Thermal Imaging Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the thermal imaging market. Major companies operating in the thermal imaging sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Thermal Imaging Market

The thermal imaging market consists of the sales of thermal imaging technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors), that are used to improve the visibility of objects in a dark environment. Thermal imaging is a technology that gathers information about objects using infrared radiation and thermal energy to formulate images even in low visibility environments. It translates thermal energy emitted from objects into visible light to formulate images of them.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Thermal Cameras, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Modules

• By Technology: Cooled, Uncooled

• By Wavelength: Shortwave Infrared, Mid Wave Infrared, Long Wave Infrared

• By Application: Thermography, Surveillance, Personal Vision Systems, Fire Fighting, Smartphones (Ruggedized), Others

• By Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, Law enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Residential, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global thermal imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Fluke Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Axis Communications, BAE Systems, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Testo SE, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., XenICs, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Seek Thermal Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Cantronic Systems Inc., Raytheon Technologies, and Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Co. Ltd.

Thermal Imaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of thermal imaging market. The market report gives thermal imaging market analysis, thermal imaging global market size, thermal imaging global market share, thermal imaging global market growth drivers, thermal imaging global market segments, thermal imaging global market major players, thermal imaging global market growth across geographies, and thermal imaging market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



