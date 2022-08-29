Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,168 in the last 365 days.

Exemplifi announces partnership with managed hosting platform Pantheon

Exemplifi logo and text

Exemplifi is now a Pantheon Partner

Exemplifi announces partnership with managed hosting platform Pantheon

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in enterprise website development and management, has partnered with Pantheon, a leading SaaS provider that supports and builds high-impact global websites since 2010.

“We have been building enterprise websites for some time now and are already an established multi CMS development firm ranging from WordPress, Webflow to Drupal, Magento and more. With our specific expertise in WordPress and Drupal, we felt that Pantheon was a great fit to partner with and synchronize both our capacities to deliver the best results for our customers.“ said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Only companies that have a proven record of WordPress and Drupal enterprise website experience, which includes development, design, migration and maintenance are approached by Pantheon for a partnership.''

He continued, “We build, redesign and manage websites that work at the highest level of performance, security, and uptime. With Exemplifi as an official Pantheon Partner, we can provide our clients with a fully managed, secure, flexible and cost-effective hosting solution.”

About Exemplifi

Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.

Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Exemplifi announces partnership with managed hosting platform Pantheon

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.