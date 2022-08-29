Exemplifi announces partnership with managed hosting platform Pantheon
Exemplifi announces partnership with managed hosting platform PantheonPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in enterprise website development and management, has partnered with Pantheon, a leading SaaS provider that supports and builds high-impact global websites since 2010.
“We have been building enterprise websites for some time now and are already an established multi CMS development firm ranging from WordPress, Webflow to Drupal, Magento and more. With our specific expertise in WordPress and Drupal, we felt that Pantheon was a great fit to partner with and synchronize both our capacities to deliver the best results for our customers.“ said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Only companies that have a proven record of WordPress and Drupal enterprise website experience, which includes development, design, migration and maintenance are approached by Pantheon for a partnership.''
He continued, “We build, redesign and manage websites that work at the highest level of performance, security, and uptime. With Exemplifi as an official Pantheon Partner, we can provide our clients with a fully managed, secure, flexible and cost-effective hosting solution.”
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.
