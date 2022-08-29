realme Unveils the Best Overall Android Tablet in the Segment – realme Pad
• Brand’s second stage of growth will emphasize a refined focus on long-term growth, says Founder & CEO Sky Li
World’s fastest growing smartphone brand clocks 58 percent H1 growth in MENADUBAI, UAE, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • World’s fastest growing smartphone brand clocks 58 percent H1 growth in MENA
• Brand’s second stage of growth will emphasize a refined focus on long-term growth, says Founder & CEO Sky Li
The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand with 100 million sales, realme, today announced the debut of its tablet, the slimmest in its range, which will be retailed in the UAE starting from AED 799. The product has been made available on the e-marketplace, Noon, from 21 August,
In a launch statement, realme said the first tablet from its portfolio has been introduced in line with the brand’s focus and reinforcement of decentralizing high-grade technology and craftsmanship to empower young people with product experience and accessibility at an affordable price.
realme enters the second stage of growth with a refined long-term focus and a market cultivation strategy, as outlined in an Open Letter of the Founder and CEO, Sky Li.
“Millions of youths around the world are counting on us to make innovative tech and design more accessible, because even today, we are still the only smartphone brand out there fully focused on the youth and empowering them to get ahead,” Li said in his letter.
Slim, Sleek, Stylish
The realme Pad is only 6.9mm thick and weighs 440g, providing the thinnest and lightest portable experience in its price range. realme Pad is designed for young people exclusively and comes with a sleek and stylish metal-made appearance in two colors for consumers to choose from Real Gold and Real Grey. It is made of an aluminum alloy metal body with ultra-fine ceramic sandblasting and a precision diamond cutting process, giving an excellent feel and premium texture.
Your Portable Home Theater
It is equipped with the clearest WUGXA+ (2000*1200 resolution) full-screen and quad speakers which support Dolby Atoms and is certified by the Hi-Res standard, facilitating an all-around outstanding audio & video entertainment experience.
The realme Pad has a 10.4-inch screen with a super high screen-to-body ratio of 82.5% which gives it an open screen, breaking visual boundaries. The device supports eye protection features such as low blue light protection, black and white reading mode, and dark mode, allowing you to take care of your eyes while entertaining and studying.
A Long-lasting Battery Life
realme Pad has a 7100mAh super large massive battery, which supports a 65 days standby time, allowing users to play online video continuously for 12 hours. The product supports 18w high-speed charging saving electricity consumption. It also supports reverse charging for AloT smart devices and a user can even help friends charge their phones with this function.
Play Mainstream Online Games on the Android Platform Smoothly
realme Pad has a Helio G80 processor, an octa-core processor made for gamers, with two A75 cores, up to 2GHz, ARM Mali-G52 GPU, supporting the MediaTek Hyper Engine game engine. The AnTuTu benchmarks of this processor is over 200,000, which means you can enjoy mainstream online Android games smoothly.
Middle East growth
realme clocked a 58 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and the brand’s commitment is to grow the regional market as part of a market cultivation strategy.
realme said it will launch a new device each month in the UAE and regional markets bringing in a diverse range of smartphones to the consumer across categories. In May this year, realme launched the 9 Pro series and realme 9i, July, the C35 and in August, the brand has brought the Pad and is lining up the launch of GT 2 Pro.
realme said its target is to develop 15 markets to reach a sales target of one million units each within the next three years through market cultivation bringing competitive and contemporary products, and an e-commerce strategy.
About realme
realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.
Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years by the end of 2021. As of Q2, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 100 million.
For more information, please visit www.realme.com .
Eyad Zakee
Medai4U for Marketing and PR
+971 52 790 2626
eyad@media4u.me
Visit us on social media:
Facebook