10 Great Reasons to Join the Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Next Gen Pharma Cleanrooms Conference to provide delegates the opportunity to explore changes that cleanroom industry is going through.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly presents the 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference, taking place on 5 and 6 October 2022, in London, UK.

The 2022 two-agenda agenda will highlight the key drivers and overarching challenges of the industry, making this one of the most important places to be for pharmaceutical CMC and manufacturing. The conference will focus on four key themes:

1. Annex 1 and the upcoming GMP changes

2. Improving cleanroom accessibility and efficiency

3. Adaptable cleanroom design

4. Cleanroom validation

Delegates will have the opportunity to listen to insightful case studies across the four themes, uncovering key developments and the future of pharmaceutical cleanrooms.

Interested parties can find out more and register at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2 take advantage of the early bird offer save £200, expires on 31 August 2022.

Across the two days, the conference will feature case studies, spotlight sessions, opening addresses and discussions from leading industry experts, giving ten great reasons to join which include:

1. Opening keynote presentation with Miriam Guest, Principal Microbiologist, AstraZeneca, presenting on Modernisation of the Pharmaceutical Microbiology Laboratory: Enterprise-Wide Technology Strategy

2. Automation and Robotics focused presentation on AI Solutions as your Cleanroom Wingman presented by Julie Rank, Senior Project Manager, Novo Nordisk

3. Sponsor - Ecolab, Chris Berridge, Global Technical Consultant, presenting on Cleanroom Decontamination with Hydrogen Peroxide Vapour

4. Conor Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society focusing on deep dive session on Navigating the latest GMP Guidelines and Regulatory Landscape

5. Deep dive session on Cleanroom Mobile Robotics - Current State of Play and Challenges, by Martin Søndergaard, Project Manager, Novo Nordisk

6. Chair of the conference, keynote opening presentation on Contamination Control Challenges Facing Cell Therapy Facilities with Conor McMorrow, Aseptic Lead Cell Therapy, Takeda

7. Sponsor - Innerspace, Chief Methodologist and Co-Founder, Sebastian Scheler, delving into Cleanroom Deep Training – Possibilities and Frontiers of Virtual Reality

8. A deep dive into Environmental Monitoring-Focusing on Viable and Non-viable Particulate Counts by Benoit Ramond, Head of Microbiology, Sanofi

9. Validation of Innovative Sterilization Techniques presentation by José Sergio Ávila, Senior NPI Engineer, Fresenius Kabi

10. Join the panel debate on Annex 1 and Regulatory Change - Moderated by Koos Agricola, Chairmen IEC, ICCCS

To view the full agenda of the conference and speaker line-up, please visit: http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2

The conference is proudly sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom, Innerspace, MicronClean, Microgenetics, Novatek

Interested in sponsoring? Contact Andrew Gibbons, Sales Manager at +44 (0) 20 7827 6156, or email andrew.gibbons@saemediagroup.com

For media partner enquiries or to register as a press attendee contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or simi.sapal@saemediagroup.com

2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference

5 - 6 October 2022

London, UK

http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR2

#PharmaCleanrooms

-------------- END -----------------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.