RE: 91 N Exit 8

All lanes are now open.

 

 

From: Hartman, Bridgette <Bridgette.Hartman@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, August 28, 2022 5:31 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: 91 N Exit 8

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

I91 NB by Exit 8 will be down to one lane until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

RE: 91 N Exit 8

