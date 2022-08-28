VIE Loriot De Rouvray's Alternative/Holistic Book Titled "9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing," Featured at the 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

Last June 24-27, 2022, ReadersMagnet featured VIE Loriot de Rouvray's holistic book, “9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing,” at their book display for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

VIE Loriot de Rouvray's “9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing” started when the Archangel Michael demanded that she makes it available. It was made after her co-worker, who was kept on psychiatric drugs since six years old, awakened from a coma after a drug over-ingestion. He was also handicapped and placed in a wheelchair after his tendons were severed. She also released it because her family experienced several cancer deaths, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's cases.

The book is about allopathic and holistic medicine. It has life-saving information and other natural treatments hidden from the public. Some of these treatments are Sound & Light healing and DNA quantum field. The book also has information regarding vitamin deficiencies, the relationship between emotions and cancer, minerals, oxygen and blood flow.

Some of the topics that can be found in the book are the axiatonal lines that can be used for complete organ regeneration, the body of light, the chemical composition of tears of joy and sadness, karma, EFT and HTP, the practice of the ANKH, Sacred Geometry, the pineal gland that connects people to higher realities, auras, biosounds, and the importance of the chakras.

The book also includes a testimony story of a Quantum Energy Healing/Multidimensional Therapy Session with VIE.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

“9.1.1. Complete Guide to Natural Healing”

Author | VIE Loriot de Rouvray

Genre | Alternative/Holistic

Publisher | Self-Published

Published date | February 3, 2022

Author

VIE Loriot de Rouvray was born of the French aristocracy on an island located in the south pacific called New Caledonia. In January 1987, VIE de Rouvray experienced a dramatic shift in consciousness, which resulted in a complete lifestyle change. She thereafter was initiated by Archangel Michael daily for eighteen months.

VIE has been chosen to be the door to the Divine and is here on a humanitarian mission with her co-worker and ghostwriter CHADD, gifted with Sound frequency therapy. They are called the God Duo, two Angels at work and work quantum sessions of healing together.

VIE de Rouvray has been recognized by Elite Women Worldwide for dedication, achievement, and leadership in her professional endeavors.

VIE is an Honored Member of the National Association of Professional Women, an Honored Member of the Continental Who's Who, an Honored Member of the Worldwide Who's Who, and a recognized Honored Life Strathmore's member, has won the Hall of Fame best alternative holistic medicine of Orlando, Florida for nine consecutive years.

VIE is the first Aquarius to come with a very different gift that will take humanity over 2,000 years to process. VIE is the author of a series of books and is also gifted with an innate ability to speak the language of the Light working and transferring positive energy.

VIE radiates the power of God, and God holds the gift of radiating healing energy and the power of auditory processing into healing energy through a low frequency of 26 Hz. and 91 decibels.

