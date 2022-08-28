Saigon High-Tech Park, Synopsys collaborate to advance IC design talent

VIETNAM, August 28 - HCM CITY — The Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) and Synopsys, a global leader in electronic design automation and semiconductor IP, on Friday (August 26) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultivating integrated circuit (IC) design talent in Việt Nam.

Through Synopsys Academic & Research Alliances (SARA), Synopsys will provide its University Software Programme, which includes curriculum, educational resources, and the ‘Train the Trainers’ programme to SHTP to set up its chip design centre.

SHTP will invest in the IT infrastructure to set up the design centre in the next three years.

“Synopsys is known for its industry-leading semiconductor design software, IP and software security solutions,” said Nguyễn Anh Thi, president of SHTP.

“The collaboration for SHTP chip design centre in Việt Nam can benefit from the company’s world-class design technology by cultivating our future chip designers with the latest industry trends while they are still in school. The cooperation can also help facilitate the development of Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry,” Thi said.

Robert Li, Synopsys sales vice president of Taiwan and South Asia, said, “SHTP is the innovation hub of Việt Nam’s high-tech industry and we are happy to support SHTP’s establishment of a chip design centre with Synopsys advanced technology and University programme initiatives.

“The successful development of the semiconductor industry requires teamwork among government, research universities and entrepreneurs collaborating together. Synopsys will work closely with the SHTP to help fortify semiconductor industry development and further its leadership in the region,” he said.

SHTP chip design centre is authorised to welcome lecturers from three universities belonging to Việt Nam National University at HCM City, including HCM City University of Technology, University of Science and University of Information Technology, to attend the Synopsys ‘train the trainers’ programme and also do the training at SHTP chip design centre. —VNS