MINDFREE Presents Mini Documentary “LIVE AT STATE SOCIAL HOUSE”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music lovers living outside of California are missing some stellar live music. Luckily, there’s a video. MindFree just released a 12-minute mini-documentary with footage of their live performance at West Hollywood’s State Social House, located on the legendary Sunset Strip.

In the twelve-minute video, fans can enjoy some awesome sounds from MindFree’s first album, including “I Am The Wolf,” “Hollywood Heroes,” Storks and Vultures,” “Sky Blue,” and their titular tune, “MindFree.”

The footage is from the show on June 17, 2022, and features Mark Abbruzzese on guitar and vocals, Keith Walsh on keyboards and bass synth, and Ric Rosario on drums.

“It was a special night in an intimate venue,” says Walsh. “It’s always fun to invite our friends to the Sunset Strip and play our set for them.”

The video was shot by Alejandro Arreguin and is available on YouTube. MindFree is the original Motown Grunge Band from California.

Socials and Streaming:

https://mindfreemusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/mindfreeband/
https://music.apple.com/us/album/mindfree/1586269043
https://soundcloud.com/mindfreerock
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ybZG6jASoFoYorAXb1bHm
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@mindfreeband/video/7129665220557032747
YouTube https://youtu.be/-z01zadl3Yc
Bandcamp - https://mindfreerock.bandcamp.com/releases

For reviews and interviews, please contact Keith Walsh at walshkeith123@gmail.com

