NLP and Seduction: New Online Course to Find the Perfect Partner
After twenty years of marriage, I dreaded getting back into the dating scene. This simple course showed me how to enjoy meeting people again and gave me so much confidence.”MILTON KEYNES, UK, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) is well known for its business applications but learning some simple techniques can even improve your personal life. International NLP Coach and Trainer, Michael Beale, launches a new online course: NLP and Seduction: the 1st proven steps. This short course discusses how you can use simple NLP techniques to find a romantic partner. It doesn't contain THE answer, because there are many answers, but it does share techniques and approaches for improving your own confidence in dating and gives tips on what has worked for others in the past.
— Carole Greene.
Michael says "The simple techniques you can learn from NLP work well in the dating scene. Successful seduction is rooted in self confidence and how you interact with others, and NLP is perfect for that."
Michael, along with NLP Master Practitioners and psychologists, Joseph Myers and Johannie Llano, take course participants through a twelve lesson programme looking at how to approach someone, how to suggest becoming more serious, the pros and cons of online dating, and even how to end a relationship without rancour.
For anyone who is interested in the course, but not certain, Michael also offers free Seduction Workshops via Zoom. These run once a month and will give a good flavour of what to expect from the full course. People may also be interested in recommended seduction books.
NLP and Seduction: the 1st proven steps isn't just for creating romantic partnerships. The techniques you learn are also extremely useful for anyone working in sales, negotiation, or any role where establishing a relationship is important. This course is just one in a suite of training from Business NLP Ltd.
NLP is a powerful tool that can help you achieve success in your personal and business life. Certified training programmes run for 6 months and are normally based on 1-hour a week, plus reading and exercises. Additional sessions can be booked to rehearse real life challenges and opportunities. This time frame works exceptionally well for ambitious professionals because they have enough time to clarify what will make the programme useful to them and also to test out approaches in their environment, developing them to achieve real results. It also gives them enough time to establish powerful habits that will serve them into the future, well after the programme has been completed.
Michael is a certified Richard Bandler NLP trainer and coach trainer and a Marshall Goldsmith Leadership and Team coach. He has been running Business NLP Ltd for 15+ years. Previously he has 30 years’ experience in buying, marketing, business development, and business strategy with major UK companies.
"Michael's training courses are always life-changing. Learning NLP with him has helped me secure several promotions over the past few years." Claire P. Sales Manager, UK.
