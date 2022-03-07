Business NLP launches international programmes for ambitious professionals
1000s of people use NLP to beat obstacles & achieve success. International NLP coach, Michael Beale, launches a worldwide programme for ambitious professionals.
I took Michael's NLP course 18 years ago. Since then I have seen many people grow and progress through his coaching. I recommend NLP to anyone who wants a change in their work or personal lives.”MILTON KEYNES, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, thousands of people across the world have used Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Now, the international NLP coach and trainer, Michael Beale, has launched a worldwide programme for ambitious professionals.
What is NLP? NLP is a modelling approach that offers a toolkit for dealing with life’s opportunities and challenges. It is a very practical discipline, concerned with bringing results into the real world. NLP improves communication and influencing skills so people accomplish more. Michael Beale works internationally helping people learn how to become more effective at what they do - both at work and in their personal lives. His NLP programmes are designed to teach the very best techniques to professional people of any age.
The programmes offered are specifically for individuals who are already senior leaders, or on the path to becoming one, and who are interested in improving their influence and effectiveness. The certified NLP training programmes are accredited by NLP co-founder, Richard Bandler, and the SNLP. Michael also offers shorter non-certified NLP courses in specific skills such as sales, leadership, relationships, and coaching.
Programmes run for 6 months and are normally based on 1-hour a week, plus reading and exercises, with access to a host of resources on the NLP Techniques website. Additional sessions can be booked to rehearse real life challenges and opportunities. This time frame works exceptionally well for ambitious professionals because they have enough time to clarify what will make the programme useful to them and also to test out approaches in their environment, developing them to achieve real results. It also gives them enough time to establish powerful habits that will serve them into the future, well after the programme has been completed.
Each programme is split into 4 sections:
1. Free discovery, so that potential delegates can determine the value of the programme for themselves.
2. Theme content area specific to the programme.
3. Voluntary project to develop skills in a specific environment.
4. Integration, so that delegates can apply what they’ve learned in their business and personal lives.
The free discovery phase consists of 3 sessions and is available to anyone who is genuinely interested in the programme and has access to an appropriate budget. There is no commitment to continue further if the time is not right. To excel in the programme people need a touch of ambition, courage, discipline and honesty. They also need to commit a minimum amount of time and energy, so the discovery phase helps them really work out what will make the programme useful for them.
Michael is a certified Richard Bandler NLP trainer and coach trainer and a Marshall Goldsmith Leadership and Team coach. He has been running Business NLP Ltd for 15+ years. Previously he has 30 years’ experience in buying, marketing, business development, and business strategy with major UK companies.
"I've trained with Michael on his NLP courses and also worked with him as a business coach for over a decade. I thoroughly recommend him and Business NLP Ltd as an excellent provider of business-focused 1:1 NLP training and coaching services." David R. Business Consultant. UK.
