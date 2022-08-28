St. Albans Barracks/ DUI#1 - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2004788
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 27th, 2022 at approximately 1651 hours
STREET: Rt 2
TOWN: Alburgh, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Border Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Simon Wagner
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? No - Helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sandra Goodhue
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chazy, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Edge
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 27th 2022 at approximately 1651 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a two vehicle crash in the location of Rt 2 by Border Rd in the town of Alburgh. It was determined vehicle #1 failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of vehicle #2 resulting in the crash. The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Simon Wagner (24) of Alburgh, VT and was transported to Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries resulting from the crash. Investigation revealed that Wagner was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crash and was processed for DUI.
Wagner was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on 09/29/2022 at 0830 hours for the offense of DUI #1.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2022 at 0830 hours
