St. Albans Barracks/ DUI#1 - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2004788

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 27th, 2022 at approximately 1651 hours

STREET: Rt 2

TOWN: Alburgh, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Border Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Simon Wagner

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No - Helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sandra Goodhue

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chazy, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Edge

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 27th 2022 at approximately 1651 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a two vehicle crash in the location of Rt 2 by Border Rd in the town of Alburgh. It was determined vehicle #1 failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of vehicle #2 resulting in the crash. The operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Simon Wagner (24) of Alburgh, VT and was transported to Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries resulting from the crash. Investigation revealed that Wagner was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the crash and was processed for DUI.

Wagner was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on 09/29/2022 at 0830 hours for the offense of DUI #1.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2022 at 0830 hours

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov