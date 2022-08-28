Los Angeles-Based Vocalist Francesca Shankar Drops Romantic High-Energy Cover of Punjabi/Urdu Single “Pasoori”

Pasoori Cover by Francesca Shankar Pasoori Cover by Marla Malvins | Coming Soon | Be on the Lookout Jabebi Baby Cover by Francesca Shankar

Acclaimed vocalist Francesca Shankar is in the news with her new single. A cover of the viral Punjabi song "Pasoori” showcases the artist’s positive vibe.

We are proud to be part of Francesca Shankar's singing journey!” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with San Francisco-based music label company, VIKI Publishing® Music and an acclaimed singer Marla Malvins, the Los Angeles-based vocalist Francesca Shankar drops a high-energy cover of “Pasoori” single.

Packed with enthusiasm and passion for romantic pop music, Francesca Shankar showcases her powerful voice in the release of the cover of Ali Sethi’s “Pasoori”.

The original single “Pasoori” is a Punjabi and Urdu-language single by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and debutant Shae Gill. It was released by Coke Studio Pakistan. It was the first Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's "Viral 50 - Global" chart.

Francesca’s recently released cover and original singles, Jalebi Baby, Zindagi Bulave Tenu, Zindagi Pukare Tujhko, Knock Knock कौन है?, and Ek Do Teen La La La has won her fans worldwide.

Francesca's Pasoori single is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Snapchat, Tidal, Pandora, and more streaming platforms. Stream it now!

Be on the lookout for Marla Malvin’s solo cover of the same Pasoori song. It is scheduled for release in late Sept 2022.

Francesca Shankar and Marla Malvins are signed to VIKI Publishing® Music, San Francisco, California, USA. A place where ideas become reality!

Pasoori Cover by Francesca Shankar | Marla Malvins | Coke Studio Season 14 | Ali Sethi | Shae Gill