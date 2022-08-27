U.S. 1 South Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Construction in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound U.S. 1 will be reduced to one lane between the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, August 28, through Thursday, August 31, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for shoulder reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



In addition, periodic lane restrictions also may be in place Tuesday, August 30 through Friday, September 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for construction activities on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange and on eastbound and/or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.



Motorists also are reminded that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed through mid-September from the ramp to southbound U.S.1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction. Motorists are detoured south on U.S.1 to the Neshaminy Interchange, then right onto Rockhill Drive back to Old Lincoln Highway.



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this summer.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

