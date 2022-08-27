Submit Release
Daylight Line Painting Operations Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that daylight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will occur Monday through Saturday, August 29-September 3 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the following locations:

Allegheny County

  • Route 22 between Washington County and I-376 in North Fayette and Robinson townships

  • Route 3074 (Coraopolis Heights Road) in Moon Township

  • Route 3074 (Ewings Mill Road) in Moon and Robinson townships

  • Route 3079 (Maple Street) in Moon Township and Coraopolis Borough

  • Route 3081 (Montour Street) in Moon Township and Coraopolis Borough

  • Route 3083 (South Petrie Road) in Robinson Township

  • Route 3084 (Economy Grade Road) in Findlay Township

  • Route 3085 (Forest Grove Road) in Robinson Township

  • Route 3087 (Thorn Run Road) in Moon Township

  • Route 3088 (Moon Clinton Road) in Findlay and Moon townships

  • Route 3090 (Moon Clinton Road) in Moon Township

  • Route 3109 (University Boulevard) between Moon Clinton Road and Grant Drive in Moon Township

  • Route 3160 (Business Loop 376) between International Drive and I-376 (Exit 50) in Findlay and Moon townships

  • Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 4032 (Little Sewickley Creek Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 4033 (Merriman Road) in Sewickley Heights Borough and Aleppo Township

  • Route 4039 (Backbone Road) in Sewickley Heights and Bell Acres boroughs

  • Route 4043 (Big Sewickley Creek Road/Camp Meeting Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 4049 (Nicholson Road) in Franklin Park Borough and Ohio Township

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area. 

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


