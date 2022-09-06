Submit Release
TheCleani Launched - A revolutionizing door handle disinfecting device

Automated Cleaning

ByeByeGerms Global LTD Secures $500k USD Pre-Seed for TheCleani - A revolutionizing door handle disinfecting device!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahamas based ByeByeGerms Global LTD and its core product (TheCleani) today announced that a $500k pre-seed funding round has been completed.

The investment brings ByeByeGerms Global LTD to total funding over $800k. The investment will enable ByeByeGerms Global LTD to complete development and get initial inventory to market. As they embark on the next raise, the company is very pleased with the initial raise. CEO, Daniel Richards stated: "It has been a great journey for the firm, and I am particularly pleased we have managed to gain investors around the globe”

TheCleani is an automated door handle disinfecting device that sprays publicly used door handles, and helps companies show that they care about their customers and colleagues.

The investment comes amid rapid company growth in the JAN-SAN / CPG space, with ByeByeGerms Global LTD having been elected as one of 1,000+ applicants to Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, which provides guidance and support through their funding process. BBG Global has recently accomplished several key milestones, including completion of client pilot programs, commencement of production, development of distributor / sales channels and hiring of key roles (i.e., Supply Chain Lead).

Micah Frieldand of Newchip stated: “I'm really excited for founder Dan and his team in their $800k+ pre-seed raise. Covid has enforced hygiene as a necessity in the public space and TheCleani is a requisite in every hospital and public restroom. I'm excited to see them advance hygiene personal and communal wellbeing.”

These funds will help the company to further develop inventory and refine the device to maximize effectiveness.

Daniel Richards
ByeByeGerms Global LTD
+1 646-740-8373
daniel@thecleani.com
TheCleani Automated Door Handle Disinfecting Device

TheCleani Launched - A revolutionizing door handle disinfecting device

