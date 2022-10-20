Fresh from launching TheCleani on October 11th, 2022 in Chicago, the product was voted as one of the most innovative at the ISSA North America Conference!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheCleani - A revolutionizing door handle disinfecting device selected as one of top Innovations of the Year!Fresh from launching TheCleani on October 11th, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois the product was voted as one of the most innovative at the ISSA North America Conference. The ISSA is the leading worldwide conference for the cleaning industry, where leaders gather to transfer knowledge and create cutting edge solutions to push the industry forward.TheCleani CEO, Daniel Richards remarked: "TheCleani automatically disinfects and sanitizes door handles and is the first of its kind. 80% of infectious diseases are spread by touch, and consumer feedback highlights the prioritized need to ensure public spaces are clean. With our launch and ability to scale at pace with distributors we will start seeing TheCleani in venues across the country.”TheCleani is an automated door handle disinfecting device that sprays publicly used door handles, and helps companies show that they care about their customers and colleagues.WATCH NOW: TheCleani Automated Door Handle Disinfecting Device.Daniel RichardsChief Executive OfficerTheCleani+1 646-740-8373daniel@thecleani.com

