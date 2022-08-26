UM recruits new batch of talent to enhance teaching and research

MACAU, August 26 - The University of Macau (UM) recently held the Welcome Reception and Orientation for New Academic Staff 2022/2023 to give a warm welcome to the outstanding academic staff who come from all over the world.

In the 2022/2023 academic year, UM has newly recruited 57 top scholars from around the world. They include energetic young scholars who will serve as assistant professors and internationally renowned veteran experts who will serve as chair professors or distinguished professors. The new academic staff come from a variety of cultural backgrounds. Some were born in Macao and some come from overseas. Many of the new academic staff graduated from world-renowned universities, such as Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Johns Hopkins University, ETH Zurich, Peking University, Tsinghua University, University of California, Los Angeles, National University of Singapore, the University of Hong Kong, the University of Tokyo, Nanyang Technological University, the University of Texas at Austin, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of Manchester. The joining of new academic staff is expected to bring UM’s teaching and research to a new level.

At the reception, UM Rector Yonghua Song greeted the newcomers on behalf of the university and told them about UM’s current status and plan for the next five years. He also wished them a bright and fruitful academic life and happiness at UM. Moreover, UM Vice Rectors Michael Hui, Rui Martins, Ge Wei, Mok Kai Meng, and Claudia Xu shared the latest developments in academic affairs, global affairs, research, student affairs, and administration, respectively, in the sharing session, providing new academic staff a comprehensive understanding of UM.

In the future, UM will redouble its efforts to recruit high-calibre scholars in order to develop a faculty team with international academic influence. It will also continue to create attractive working conditions for faculty members to help them achieve their full potential and explore the frontiers of their respective fields.