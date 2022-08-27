Online Home Décor Market to Record a CAGR of 9% -Technavio Identifies Europe as a Key Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online home decor market size is forecasted to grow by USD 52.95 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the online home decor market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis on market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio categorizes the global online home decor market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products.

The market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. The popularity of online shopping through smart devices has increased over the years owing to the high penetration of Internet services, improved economic growth, and changes in purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. The increasing focus on mobile commerce is primarily driven by the purchase of millions of new smartphones and the creation of more opportunities for buyers.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

The online home furniture segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market and is the leading product segment. Home furniture includes products such as chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cupboards, stools, desks, and benches. The preference for online shopping is increasing, with the growing Internet penetration rate and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide.

Europe to dominate the online home decor market with a 42% share during the forecast period. The expansion of the urban population base is expected to increase the need for residential construction projects, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the online home décor market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to our full report

Some of the key players in the online home decor market include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Wooden Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-home-decormarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-home-decor-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-9--technavio-identifies-europe-as-a-key-market-301611608.html

SOURCE Technavio