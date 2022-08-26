Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre to resume service

MACAU, August 26 - After emergency repair work and cleaning, Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre of the Sports Bureau, which were affected by typhoon earlier, will reopen on 27 August (Saturday). Online booking service have also resumed for pre-purchase ticket two days in advance and online purchase on-the-spot ticket for Cheoc Van Swimming Pool to allow the public to continue swimming activities and exercises.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website http://www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.