Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,747 in the last 365 days.

Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre to resume service

MACAU, August 26 - After emergency repair work and cleaning, Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre of the Sports Bureau, which were affected by typhoon earlier, will reopen on 27 August (Saturday). Online booking service have also resumed for pre-purchase ticket two days in advance and online purchase on-the-spot ticket for Cheoc Van Swimming Pool to allow the public to continue swimming activities and exercises.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website http://www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.

You just read:

Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre to resume service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.