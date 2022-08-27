Club Wealth's Business Strategy Mastermind Conference™ 2022, Announced

Led by Michael Hellickson, the event will take place on the 25th and 26th of October in Anaheim, CA.

Founded in 2001 and revived in 2015 by Michael Hellickson, the renowned coaching company excels on the success of its coaching clients. They help real estate agents achieve a lifetime of personal and financial freedom. The objective is to consistently provide value as the top team-building coaching and consulting company in the nation.

Club Wealth's Business Strategy Mastermind Conference™ 2022 is one of the biggest events with more than 400 renowned real estate agents in the country. It will be hosted this year in Anaheim, CA on October 25th and 26th.

This Event will provide over 70 different break-out rooms each with world-class value, and tools to help build real estate businesses. The attendees will be able to increase sales, streamline the process, and learn proven selling techniques for closing deals and more.

Speaking to the media, Michael said, "Business Strategy Mastermind Conference™ 2022 will be the best real estate conference in 2022. With this event, they will be able to further enhance and sharpen their skills and make further progress in their real estate career".

About Business Strategy Mastermind:

