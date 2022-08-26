Governor Governor Abbott Announces $197,000 TWC Career Training Grant For Grayson College

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Grayson College has been awarded a more than $197,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) funding will help the Grayson County community college purchase and install high-fidelity manikin simulators for the Associate of Science Degree in Nursing program, providing hands-on training and real-life scenario experience for students.

"The State of Texas continues investing in educational opportunities and healthcare programs, ensuring Texans across the state are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in their chosen career and help make our state healthier," said Governor Abbott. "Our students are our future, and in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, we are opening the doors to opportunity for every Texan and securing a bright future for all."

“This nursing skills training is critical to meet the demand for healthcare occupations and the growing need for nurses in the Sherman-Denison area,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Thanks to Grayson College, this grant will help more students benefit from hands-on learning in a critical occupation that can quickly connect them not only a good job, but a great career.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants.

Learn more about TWC's JET grant program.