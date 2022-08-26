Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,770 in the last 365 days.

Governor Governor Abbott Announces $197,000 TWC Career Training Grant For Grayson College

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Grayson College has been awarded a more than $197,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) funding will help the Grayson County community college purchase and install high-fidelity manikin simulators for the Associate of Science Degree in Nursing program, providing hands-on training and real-life scenario experience for students. 

"The State of Texas continues investing in educational opportunities and healthcare programs, ensuring Texans across the state are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in their chosen career and help make our state healthier," said Governor Abbott. "Our students are our future, and in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, we are opening the doors to opportunity for every Texan and securing a bright future for all."

“This nursing skills training is critical to meet the demand for healthcare occupations and the growing need for nurses in the Sherman-Denison area,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Thanks to Grayson College, this grant will help more students benefit from hands-on learning in a critical occupation that can quickly connect them not only a good job, but a great career.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants.

Learn more about TWC's JET grant program.

You just read:

Governor Governor Abbott Announces $197,000 TWC Career Training Grant For Grayson College

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.