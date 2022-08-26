MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 15, 2022 to Monday, August 22, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 15, 2022, through Monday, August 22, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 89 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 15, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD-M9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-117-304

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old juvenile male, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-402

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

A Carl Weather BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-117-835

A Taurus Millennium PT-145 .45 caliber and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Jermall Taylor, of Greenbelt, MD, and 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Escape (from Officer), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-845

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-874

A Taurus G2C .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jose Quiteros, of Northwest, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-875

A Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Davale Gill, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-947

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Domingo Williams, Northwest, D.C., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-117-956

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Dedrick Derrell Clark, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-964

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Demarco Jaheim Cottom, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-033

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Crevante Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-053

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of P Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Richard Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-118-117

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old William Anthony Foster, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-145

A BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 22-118-189

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-259

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Spring Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Noah Carl Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., and 26-year-old Henok Ayana, of Takoma Park, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine gun, National Firearms Act, Reckless Driving, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-311

A Glock 42 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Darnell Nicoles Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-412

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marco Raphael James, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-118-417

A Canik TP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kevin Michael Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-440

A Citadel 1911 A1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony Allan Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-118-452

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Victor Devaughn Jordan, II, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-118-519

Thursday, August 18, 2022

A Rock Island .38 caliber revolver and three Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handguns (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-104-812

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Wagner Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-118-980

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-119-043

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lynville Victor Porter, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-119-117

A FNH FN 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-119-124

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old James Jarrells, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-119-130

Friday, August 19, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Ayers place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Alonzo Orlando Wallace, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-119-395

A Young America .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-119-436

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Melvin Sylvester Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-119-446

A Taurus Millennium PT-211 G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) and a Glock BB gun were recovered in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jairo Guillermo Lobato, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a BB gun, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device . CCN: 22-119-454

A Savage-Stevens 320 20 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-119-514

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-119-532

A Walther P-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-119-608

Saturday, August 20, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Deandre Hunt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-119-674

A Glock 19 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest. The following person were arrested: 27-year-old Jamon Kanee Murphy, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-119-703

A CZ P-10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-119-727

A Davis Industries P-32 .32 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 42-year-old Michael Anthony Warren, of no fixed address, and 35-year-old Adell Bundy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-119-835

A BB gun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Doc Roach, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-119-894

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Erik Ashanti Halim Forrest, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Kidnapping, Threat to Kidnap and Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-119-942

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Anthony Zapata, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-119-949

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-119-978

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Atravies Donnell Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-120-053

A Taurus PT-140 Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old James Ruffin, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Probation Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-120-083

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Scott Circle, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Lagencha Chanelle Proctor, of Bryans Road, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-120-153

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest. CCN: 22-120-186

Sunday, August 21, 2022

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Anthony Dequan Bush, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-120-271

A Taurus PT-99 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-120-310

A Ruger .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-120-331

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Davon Lindsay, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-120-498

A Smith & Wesson .357 caliber was recovered in the 3500 block of Brothers Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-120-508

Monday, August 22, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Lanoix Julien Pierrelus, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Tyree Robert Young, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Domitrick J. Lyles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-036

A Ruger P-95DC 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Lorenzo Green, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of a Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-121-041

A Bryco Jennings 48 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Zerevan Siso, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-121-088

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Damari Weston, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-121-127

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###