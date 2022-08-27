Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:22B3002666                                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury                                  

CONTACT#: 802-585-6488

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 / 0058hrs

STREET: RT 100

TOWN: Stamford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2291 Main Road, Stamford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daelyn V. Peterson

AGE: 26    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Berkshire North Adams

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Route 100, in the town of Stamford, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Daelyn Peterson was traveling south on Route 100 and veered off the roadway into a culvert, then crashed into brush on the side of the roadway. There were injuries in this crash and the operator was transported to Berkshire North Adams Hospital, North Adams Massachusetts. Due to the nature of the crash, Stamford Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control. The vehicle was removed by Heartwellville towing.

 

 

The following VCVC's were issued as a result of the crash,

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Open Container Driver -  T23 VSA 1134b

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Driving lanes for traffic - T23 VSA 1038

 

 

 

 

