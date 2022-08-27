Shaftsbury Barracks - Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:22B3002666
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-585-6488
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2022 / 0058hrs
STREET: RT 100
TOWN: Stamford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2291 Main Road, Stamford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daelyn V. Peterson
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Berkshire North Adams
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Route 100, in the town of Stamford, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Daelyn Peterson was traveling south on Route 100 and veered off the roadway into a culvert, then crashed into brush on the side of the roadway. There were injuries in this crash and the operator was transported to Berkshire North Adams Hospital, North Adams Massachusetts. Due to the nature of the crash, Stamford Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control. The vehicle was removed by Heartwellville towing.
The following VCVC's were issued as a result of the crash,
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Open Container Driver - T23 VSA 1134b
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - Driving lanes for traffic - T23 VSA 1038