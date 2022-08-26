Klamath dam removal project moves forward

Statewide, OR—Earlier today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that recommends approval to remove four dams on the Kla… The recommendation by FERC staff is another key milestone in progress toward restoring the Klamath to its former free-flowing condition, work that has been undertaken collectively by PacifiCorp, which owns the dams, Oregon, California and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation. FERC is likely to make a final decision later this fall.

Statement by Richard Whitman, Director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality:

“This is an encouraging step forward. DEQ appreciates the thorough and comprehensive review by FERC staff. Along with significant federal funding for agricultural infrastructure and habitat improvement provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recent Inflation Reduction Act, these actions set the stage for addressing many of the underlying causes of conflict over water, water quality, and fisheries in the Klamath. We look forward to working with all of our partners to help put resource management back on a sustainable footing.”

Media contact:

Harry Esteve, DEQ Communications Manager, 503-951-3856, harry.esteve@deq.oregon.gov

###

