Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,808 in the last 365 days.

GIITEM Detectives Seize 22 Firearms, Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition and Drugs During Phoenix Search Warrant

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a residential search warrant near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix following a criminal investigation. While serving the warrant, detectives seized 13 handguns, 7 rifles, 2 shotguns, a crossbow, a sword, and approximately 13,000 rounds of ammunition from the home. Detectives also located roughly 1,800 fentanyl pills in addition to substantial quantities of heroin and Xanax.

Detectives arrested 42-year-old Matthew B. Brode, of Phoenix, on charges including misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Guns, ammunition and other weapons displayed on a table

You just read:

GIITEM Detectives Seize 22 Firearms, Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition and Drugs During Phoenix Search Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.