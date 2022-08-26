Florida HAF Continues to Lead the Nation, Closes Application Cycle to Award Remaining Funds to Florida's Most Vulnerable Homeowners

More than $342 Million Awarded to 12,687 Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund,

Week of August 22 - August 26 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) continues to lead the nation in providing relief – awarding more than $342 million in total relief to date – through its tremendous outreach efforts and decisive, effective administration of the program. To date, 12,687 Floridians have received relief for their mortgage and other homeowner expenses, with more than $12 million awarded to nearly 1,000 homeowners this week alone. Homeowners who have already been invited to apply for assistance through the HAF program, but have not submitted their applications, must complete and submit their applications today, August 26, 2022, by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.





"Florida's HAF program has made a positive impact in the lives of Florida's most vulnerable homeowners – more than 12,680 households have been able to catch up on their homeowner expenses, prevent foreclosures on their homes, and refocus on their careers, their families, and their communities. We are committed to aiding as many Florida homeowners as possible until all remaining funding is exhausted," said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. "As Florida continues to lead the nation in total relief, closing the application will allow our hard-working team to quickly and efficiently award the remaining funds to the state's most vulnerable homeowners. Floridians are encouraged to complete and submit their applications today for the best opportunity to receive relief."





The modification of forward looking payments – for new applications and applications currently under review from 18 months to six months – will maximize the number of Floridians that the HAF program can serve. This change has no impact on applicants who are already approved for payments and has no impact on other types of assistance.





Based on the funds allocated to Florida, and our tremendous outreach to Floridians, the HAF program has already received more Tier 1 applications than funding allocated to Florida. While this is great news that we will spend all the available funds and maximize the number of Floridians served, this means we may not be able to serve every applicant.





For Florida homeowners with unmet needs, other resources are available to assist eligible individuals with utility bills and other homeowner expenses through the Community Services Block Grant, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.



RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS

For homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.





CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Florida homeowners who need assistance to complete their Florida HAF program applications can continue to receive help at one of the eight in-person Customer Assistance Centers. At a Customer Assistance Center, homeowners may:

Upload documentation necessary to complete an application.

Complete and submit an application for relief through the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application.





PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 22 - AUGUST 26

Applications

A total of 12,687 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $342 million in awards to date.

19,384 homeowners have been invited to apply but have not started their applications.

15,018 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted.

24,868 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.





PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES





On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.





Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.





On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.





On June 24, 2022, DEO reached a key milestone – awarding more than $100 million to assist Florida's vulnerable homeowners.





On July 22, 2022, DEO announced more than $213 million in relief has been awarded to Floridians through the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund.





On July 30, 2022, DEO closed program registration to assist homeowners who have already completed their registration or are currently applying for assistance through the program.

On August 26, 2022, DEO will close the program application to assist homeowners who have applied for assistance through the program.



ABOUT HAF



Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

