PA 902/South Ninth Street Closures in Lehighton

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today westbound PA 902/South Ninth Street will be closed starting Monday, August 29, in Lehighton Borough, Carbon County.





Starting Monday PA 902 west will be closed and detoured between PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Bridge Street for approximately three weeks. During this time westbound PA 902 traffic will be detoured on PA 443, US 209, and Bridge Street. Motorists are advised to use caution and allow for extra time when traveling through the area. Once the westbound detour is lifted a new detour of eastbound PA 902 will be implemented for approximately three weeks. The eastbound PA 902 detour will utilize Bridge Street, US 209, and PA 443.





The closures are necessary for work related to the replacement of the PA 902 bridge over Mahoning Creek as part of the ongoing PA 443 reconstruction project from the Carbon Plaza Mall in Mahoning Township to the US 209/Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Lehighton Borough.





Work on PA 443 includes reconstructing approximately 2.25 miles of roadway, adding a center turn lane along the corridor, adding left-turn lanes and traffic signal improvements at the PA 443 intersections with Mall Road/Mall Lane and East Penn Street/Mahoning Mountain Road designed to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes, drainage improvements, traffic signing, utility installation/relocation, new guiderail, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. The project also includes rehabilitating the PA 443 bridge over Mahoning Creek.





In addition, the PA 902/South 9th Street bridge over Mahoning Creek is being replaced and the intersection of PA 902 and PA 443 is being realigned slightly to the east to make a “T” intersection.





Work began in January 2021 and is anticipated to be complete in September 2024. H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $21,118,085 project.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.





