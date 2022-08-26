Route 2012 Union Valley Road Lane Restriction Begins Monday in Shenango Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Union Valley Road (Route 2012) in Shenango Township, Lawrence County will begin Monday, August 29 weather permitting.



Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct embankment work Union Valley Road between Savannah Road and Snake Run Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-September. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Patrick Gray at 330-501-6670.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





