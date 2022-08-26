REMINDER: Rosslyn Road Bridge Repairs Begin Tonight in Rosslyn Farms

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists bridge repair work on the structure that carries Rosslyn Road over I-376 (Parkway West) in Rosslyn Farms Borough, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Friday night, August 26 weather permitting.

Due to a truck strike in early February the Rosslyn Road Bridge over the Parkway West was closed to traffic until a repair could be designed and completed. To allow this work to occur, overnight closures will occur nightly through mid-September on eastbound (inbound) I-376 between I-79 and the bridge according to the following schedule:

Posted Detours

Eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) Detour

From eastbound (inbound) I-376, motorists will exit I-376 at the I-79 south (Exit 64A) interchange towards Washington

Follow I-79 south to the Carnegie (Exit 57) interchange off-ramp

At the end of the off-ramp, turn left onto West Main Street

West Main Street becomes Mansfield Boulevard

Turn right onto Chestnut Street

Turn left onto Academy Street

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Pittsburgh

End detour

Northbound I-79

From northbound I-79, take the Carnegie (Exit 57) off-ramp (This exit is prior to the I-376 interchange)

Turn right onto West Main Street

West Main Street becomes Mansfield Boulevard



Turn right onto Chestnut Street



Turn left onto Academy Street



Take the ramp to East 376 toward Pittsburgh



End detour

Southbound I-79

Westbound (outbound) I-376 will not be impacted.

No work will occur over the Labor Day weekend. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the work.

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

