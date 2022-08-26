Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melissa Cauley, Travis “Dell” Corbin, James Dean, Joel Paul, Daniel Ryals III, and Karla Worley to the Chipola College District Board of Trustees.

Melissa Cauley

Cauley is a retired Administrator and Student Advisor at Chipola College. She previously served as a Dual Enrollment Coordinator, Director of Student Serves and as Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at Chipola College. Cauley earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.

Travis “Dell” Corbin

Corbin is the Vice President of Corbin Auto Sales. He is a member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, both the Florida and National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, as well as the Chipley Kiwanis Club. Corbin earned his associate degree from Chipola College.

James Dean

Dean is the City Manager of Marianna and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is a member of the Florida City County Managers Association and is a board member of the Jackson County Transportation Authority. Dean earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and his master’s degree from Webster University.

Joel Paul

Paul is the Executive Director of the Tri-County Community Council, Inc. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida.

Daniel Ryals III

Ryals is the Owner and Broker of Danny Ryals Real Estate, as well as the Owner of R&R Warehouses. He was elected to serve on the Calhoun County School Board, and is a member of the Blountstown Rotary Club, the Chipola Appreciation Club, and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.

Karla Worley

Worley, of Bonifay, is the Owner and Operator of Castaway Seafood. She previously worked for the Florida Department of Health Holmes County. Worley attended Chipola College, Florida Panhandle Technical College, and Gulf Coast State College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

