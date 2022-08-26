8/26/2022

CFO Jimmy Patronis: State Bomb Squad to Assist with NASCAR Safety Measures

DAYTONA, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that members of his Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ (DIFS) Bomb Squad Team were deployed to Daytona to help ensure safety during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. The DIFS’ Bomb Squad consists of 13 Certified Bomb Technicians and three Apprentices. DIFS also has explosive detection K-9s that have been deployed in support of the race.



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Floridians look forward to watching the best drivers in the world compete in Daytona this weekend, ensuring the safety of Floridians is priority number one. Our highly-trained bomb squad members are second to none and will help ensure the drivers, crew, and visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience. I can’t thank them enough for all of the hard work they do to protect Floridians. I appreciate everyone on our DIFS team, and all of Florida’s first responders and law enforcement, who will be working to make sure the event is a success. If you see something suspicious, please inform the nearest law enforcement officer immediately or call 911.”



The Department of Financial Services’ Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations is a branch of the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services and is responsible for conducting fire, arson, and explosives investigations as well as other associated crimes statewide. Investigators are sworn state law enforcement officers and are available to respond 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to calls initiated by fire departments, law enforcement agencies and citizens who need assistance conducting fire origin and cause investigations.



###



About CFO Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

