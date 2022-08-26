Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints New District Attorney for Cabarrus County

NORTH CAROLINA, August 26 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie P. Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. She will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of this month.

“Ashlie Shanley will bring years of experience as a prosecutor to this role,” said Governor Cooper. “She has comprehensive knowledge of the criminal justice system and she has the trust of legal and community leaders in Cabarrus County to do this important job well.”

Ashlie P. Shanley is currently the Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney and Safe Haven Special Victims Unit Lead Prosecutor at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina State University and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.

 

