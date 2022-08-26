Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,310 in the last 365 days.

Trusty.care Announces Enrollment Technology Partnership with ConnectureDRX

Trusty.care and ConnectureDRX logos

New partnership provides customers and users with an exceptional member experience by enhancing and expanding digital enrollment capabilities.

This partnership is a win-win for our customers, offering a more streamlined and personalized customer experience, plus the ability to expand our back-end commissions management capabilities.”
— Joseph Schneier, CEO of Trusty.care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care is excited to announce a new partnership with ConnectureDRX for online enrollment technology for Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement plans. Using ConnectureDRX’s proven and time-tested APIs, Trusty.care wlll be able to provide its customers and users with an exceptional member experience by enhancing and expanding its digital enrollment capabilities.

Trusty.care’s flexible insurance sales platform supports drug pricing calculations, plan quoting & enrollment, and commissions management. Additionally, Trusty.care solutions:

● Seamlessly submit applications from our Quote & Enroll platform Trusty Select Pro via ConnectureDRX's enrollment technology

● Process up to 5000 beneficiaries’ drug data at once with our Instant Plan & Rx Review feature

● Track commissions sales with our robust commissions and reporting platform Trusty Back Office Pro

● Provide end-to-end analytics with information about how and why consumers make purchasing decisions

“This partnership is a win-win for our customers, as it offers a more streamlined and personalized customer experience, plus we now have the ability to expand our back-end commissions management capabilities,” says Joseph Schneier, CEO & co-founder of Trusty.care.

“We are pleased to be able to significantly increase the number of enrollments on the ConnectureDRX digital platform with this partnership, giving our agency and carrier customers the data and insights necessary to continue supporting their agents and consumers alike,” says Grant Hoffman, EVP, ConnectureDRX. “This is truly an exceptional growth and customer retention opportunity for all stakeholders.”

ABOUT TRUSTY.CARE
Trusty.care is a New York based InsurTech company working to improve efficiencies in the distribution of senior, individual, and ancillary products. By connecting the point of sale to the needs of the consumer, Trusty.care is able to radically improve consumers’ financial stability related to healthcare costs and decrease rapid disenrollment. Find out more at www.trusty.care.

ABOUT CONNECTURE
For more than 20 years, ConnectureDRX has been developing innovative, compliant Medicare enrollment and drug transparency technologies, unparalleled distribution networks and actionable healthcare insights to deliver a personalized member experience that contributes directly to our customer’s growth.

ConnectureDRX supports all Medicare plan types and multiple ancillary products. Our 130+ health insurance carriers have over 5,700 plans on our platforms and boast 94% of the PDP market, 90% of the MA/MAPD market and 78% of the MedSupp market. We also serve more than 100 FMOs and agencies. For more information, email marketing@connecture.com or visit www.connecture.com

For Connecture media inquiries, contact:

Kara Tarantino
Director of Marketing
ktarantino@connecture.com

For Trusty.care media inquiries, contact:

Sara Kane, Director of Marketing
Trusty.care
sara@trusty.care
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Trusty.care Announces Enrollment Technology Partnership with ConnectureDRX

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.