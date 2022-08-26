Trusty.care Announces Enrollment Technology Partnership with ConnectureDRX

New partnership provides customers and users with an exceptional member experience by enhancing and expanding digital enrollment capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care is excited to announce a new partnership with ConnectureDRX for online enrollment technology for Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement plans. Using ConnectureDRX’s proven and time-tested APIs, Trusty.care wlll be able to provide its customers and users with an exceptional member experience by enhancing and expanding its digital enrollment capabilities.

Trusty.care’s flexible insurance sales platform supports drug pricing calculations, plan quoting & enrollment, and commissions management. Additionally, Trusty.care solutions:

● Seamlessly submit applications from our Quote & Enroll platform Trusty Select Pro via ConnectureDRX's enrollment technology

● Process up to 5000 beneficiaries’ drug data at once with our Instant Plan & Rx Review feature

● Track commissions sales with our robust commissions and reporting platform Trusty Back Office Pro

● Provide end-to-end analytics with information about how and why consumers make purchasing decisions

“This partnership is a win-win for our customers, as it offers a more streamlined and personalized customer experience, plus we now have the ability to expand our back-end commissions management capabilities,” says Joseph Schneier, CEO & co-founder of Trusty.care.

“We are pleased to be able to significantly increase the number of enrollments on the ConnectureDRX digital platform with this partnership, giving our agency and carrier customers the data and insights necessary to continue supporting their agents and consumers alike,” says Grant Hoffman, EVP, ConnectureDRX. “This is truly an exceptional growth and customer retention opportunity for all stakeholders.”

ABOUT TRUSTY.CARE

Trusty.care is a New York based InsurTech company working to improve efficiencies in the distribution of senior, individual, and ancillary products. By connecting the point of sale to the needs of the consumer, Trusty.care is able to radically improve consumers’ financial stability related to healthcare costs and decrease rapid disenrollment. Find out more at www.trusty.care.

ABOUT CONNECTURE

For more than 20 years, ConnectureDRX has been developing innovative, compliant Medicare enrollment and drug transparency technologies, unparalleled distribution networks and actionable healthcare insights to deliver a personalized member experience that contributes directly to our customer’s growth.

ConnectureDRX supports all Medicare plan types and multiple ancillary products. Our 130+ health insurance carriers have over 5,700 plans on our platforms and boast 94% of the PDP market, 90% of the MA/MAPD market and 78% of the MedSupp market. We also serve more than 100 FMOs and agencies. For more information, email marketing@connecture.com or visit www.connecture.com

