Introductory wingshooting clinic set for Sept. 10 at Johnson Sauk Trail State Recreation Area - 8/26/2022

Introductory wingshooting clinic set for Sept. 10 at Johnson Sauk Trail State Recreation Area

KEWANEENovice youth (10 yrs or older), women and men are invited to participate in an introductory wingshooting clinic on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area near Kewanee.

The clinic is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Rock Island/Henry County Pheasants Forever.

Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the clinic will begin at 10 a.m. Instruction during the wingshooting clinic will be provided by National Sporting Clays Association and IDNR certified wingshooting instructors. Participants will learn to safely handle and fire a shotgun, as well as practice the fundamentals of hitting a moving target.

Registration is $10 per participant. To sign up, call the park office at 309-853-2425 or email DNR.JohnsonSaukTrail@illinois.gov.

 

 

