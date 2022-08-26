2022-08-26 14:27:44.96 $50,000 Lottery Winner: I Couldnt Believe It!

2022-08-26 14:27:44.96

A Missouri Lottery player decided to make a stop at Good Time Market, 1277 Gravois Road in St. Clair, to purchase a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket and left with one of the game’s $50,000 top prizes.

The player explained she thought she scratched off the wrong prize at first, before realizing she actually won.

“It took me a minute to believe it,” she said. “This never happens to me.”

She plans to use the money to continue remodeling work on her home.

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Currently, there are over $6.3 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more $50,000 top prizes.

In FY21, players in Franklin County won more than $28.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.1 million in commission and bonuses, and more than $3.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

