2022-08-26 14:34:13.883 $86,000 Show Me Cash Winner: I Had No Idea I Won!

2022-08-26 14:34:13.883

A Missouri Lottery player was surprised when he found out he won the $86,000 jackpot in the Aug. 19 Show Me Cash drawing.

“I had no idea I won,” the winner said.



He purchased the winning ticket at Bee Line Snack Shop, 530 E. Broadway in Ashland, but it wasn’t until a store clerk informed him the prize was won at that location that he decided to check his ticket.

“I checked the ticket at the store,” he explained. “And it said, ‘Go to the Lottery Office.’”

Still in disbelief, the winner went home to check the numbers at MOLottery.com.



“Holy crap, I matched all five numbers!” he said of his reaction.



The winning numbers for the Aug. 19 drawing were 9, 22, 27, 36, and 37.

"Show Me Cash" is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $55,000.

In FY21, players in Boone County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

