Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,842 in the last 365 days.

autotext.me unveils new DVI microsite view to help repair shop customers better manage their vehicle repairs

DVI microsite - for vehicle owners

autotext.me unveils new DVI microsite view to help repair shop customers

logo of autotext.me

autotext.me logo

This feature supports a simple and intuitive design that ensures customers have all the digital vehicle inspection information they need at their fingertips.

autotext.me strives to cater to the customer’s awareness of their vehicle in the context of past, present, and future visits.”
— Chris Cloutier

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autotext.me announces its new, robust microsite feature, which sports a simple and intuitive design that ensures repair shop customers have the DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) information they need at their fingertips to confidently make informed, educated decisions and better manage their vehicle health. See the feature details explained here in this video.

Client Microsite Detailed Breakdown
https://youtu.be/AwUc7WAkTq4

“autotext.me strives to cater to the customer’s awareness of their vehicle in the context of past, present, and future visits. This sets the stage for more meaningful interactions, informed decision-making, and better customer relationships,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care, based out of the Dallas, Texas area.

autotext.me’s customer microsite is the view presented to customers on their mobile devices or computers that equips them to see fully expandable, neatly categorized DVI sections that include helpful, relevant photos and videos. Customers will first see their main concerns addressed with affiliated inspection results and recommendations. Additionally, work order details and final quality control results can also be accessed.

Customers will further appreciate seeing the current status of their visit along with vehicle service history that includes date, mileage, and invoice details, which is protected data and accessible via a PIN that is provided to the customer. Quick, optional links to contact the repair shop are also included to facilitate quick and easy conversation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me.
Visit us at www.autotext.me.

Chan Patel
autotext.me
+1 469-202-4090
information@autotextme.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Client Microsite Detailed Breakdown

You just read:

autotext.me unveils new DVI microsite view to help repair shop customers better manage their vehicle repairs

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.