autotext.me unveils new DVI microsite view to help repair shop customers better manage their vehicle repairs

autotext.me unveils new DVI microsite view to help repair shop customers autotext.me logo

This feature supports a simple and intuitive design that ensures customers have all the digital vehicle inspection information they need at their fingertips.

autotext.me strives to cater to the customer’s awareness of their vehicle in the context of past, present, and future visits.” — Chris Cloutier

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autotext.me announces its new, robust microsite feature, which sports a simple and intuitive design that ensures repair shop customers have the DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) information they need at their fingertips to confidently make informed, educated decisions and better manage their vehicle health. See the feature details explained here in this video.

Client Microsite Detailed Breakdown

https://youtu.be/AwUc7WAkTq4

“autotext.me strives to cater to the customer’s awareness of their vehicle in the context of past, present, and future visits. This sets the stage for more meaningful interactions, informed decision-making, and better customer relationships,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care, based out of the Dallas, Texas area.

autotext.me’s customer microsite is the view presented to customers on their mobile devices or computers that equips them to see fully expandable, neatly categorized DVI sections that include helpful, relevant photos and videos. Customers will first see their main concerns addressed with affiliated inspection results and recommendations. Additionally, work order details and final quality control results can also be accessed.

Customers will further appreciate seeing the current status of their visit along with vehicle service history that includes date, mileage, and invoice details, which is protected data and accessible via a PIN that is provided to the customer. Quick, optional links to contact the repair shop are also included to facilitate quick and easy conversation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me.

Visit us at www.autotext.me.

Client Microsite Detailed Breakdown